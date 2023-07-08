(Clarinda) -- Clarinda baseball overcame a late deficit in walk-off fashion to fend off Red Oak and punch their ticket to a substate final.
It was a stalemate throughout much of the District 15 final and tied headed into the last inning. But, after falling behind by two runs in the seventh, the Cardinals (16-9) used a lot of patience at the plate to edge out Red Oak 6-5 with a walk-off walk on KMA-FM 99.1 Saturday night.
"I thought our kids battled really hard and it was a high-talent game and it was a great high school baseball game--both teams played their heart out and it's one where you feel that it's unfortunate that someone has to lose," Clarinda Head Coach Rod Eberly told KMA Sports. "Wed a great job never giving in."
After solid defense throughout much of the game, a couple of errors from Clarinda allowed the Tigers to take a 5-3 lead heading into the final half-inning. But Clarinda then took advantage of some miscues defensively from Red Oak to knot it up at five after crossing Taydn Brown, who had singled, and Cole Baumgart, who was walked.
Then after an intentional walk to James McCall and Creighton Tuzzio taking his base, Caden Butt took ball four with the bases loaded to push the winning run across.
"Coach (Jason) Riedel was talking to them at that time to be patient and that's something we preach late in a game--make the pitchers come to you and be selective--because it's the hardest three outs in baseball," said Eberly. "We were able to get some pressure when we got guys on base and after that error it kind of unwound a bit. That was the difference tonight."
For much of the game, Tuzzio also had a strong night on the mound for the Cardinals giving up just three runs in the third and two hits while walking six and striking out 10 in his six innings.
"The fastball (was working)," said Tuzzio. "A lot of (batters) were late and had weak contact on fastballs. When I was walking people it wasn't going very well, but when I put pitches in the zone, we had a lot of success."
"He battled and threw a bunch of pitches the first two or three innings and had to start limiting his pitch count to be able to give us six innings and once he got locked in he was pretty tough to handle the last two or three innings," said Eberly. "When he's in rhythm, he's one the better guys around."
Clarinda struck first in the second with a run before the Tigers laid on their three-run third inning. But, the Cardinals responded with two of their own in the third to knot it back at 3-3. The Tigers gave their Hawkeye 10 foe all they could handle, taking a late lead in the seventh, but they also stranded six runners throughout the middle four innings, leaving some hope for the Cardinals late.
"(Red Oak) is a really solid team and props to them because they compete every single night," said Tuzzio. "But we know that if we stick together and work hard as a team and persevere through whatever adversity we face, we'll come out on top."
Meanwhile, offensively the Cardinals tallied six hits, including two each from Baumgart and Butt -- who also tripled. Andrew Jones led the way driving in three runs, including a two-RBI single in the third that kept the Cardinals in contention and an RBI single in the seventh. Jones was also the winning run on the walk-off walk.
"We've been working on quality atbats lately, just emphasizing 'hitting the ball' and 'seeing the ball," said Jones.
"Jones has been a great surprise for us," said Eberly. "He's really solidified the four hole behind Baumgart."
Butt also added an RBI, while Brown chipped in with a hit. Meanwhile, Red Oak had two hits on the night, including a two-RBI double from Dawson Bond and a single from Braden Woods. Red Oak's season comes to a close at 15-13.
With the win, the Cardinals now turn their attention to their third straight substate final appearance, where they will take on Underwood (22-3).
"We know what it takes to go to state and we know that whoever we see it's a really quality team we're going to go against," said Tuzzio. "It's a great feeling."
View the full interviews with Tuzzio, Jones, and Eberly below: