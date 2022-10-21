(Clarinda) -- Behind the legs of another dominant performance from Tadyn Brown, the Clarinda Cardinals (6-3) ran away to a 56-27 victory over Roland-Story (4-5).
While the Norsemen would hold close with the Cardinals throughout the first two quarters, the Cardinals used a superb second half to pull away for the Class 2A first-round playoff win.
"I thought this was the first complete game we played in all three phases," Clarinda Head Coach Collin Bevins told KMA Sports. "Punt return and kick return were sound and I couldn't be happier with how we played tonight. The kids came out and left it all out on the field out here."
For the third straight week, Brown put up massive numbers on the ground for the Cardinals. The senior running back amassed 332 yards and six touchdowns, including Clarinda's three first-half scores, on 20 carries.
"It feels great, like Bevins said at the start of the year, I needed to get back to 'north-and-south' and I found that, quit juking around, kept running downhill, and it's working for me," said Brown. "Jase (Wilmes), Eli (Vorhies), Jaxon (Miers), and Bryson (Harris), they all did great up front. If they open a hole, I'm going to go and hit it."
"He ran his butt off again tonight, and that's something that I hope can continue for us because our team kind of moves how Tadyn moves," said Bevins. "If he can put together nights like that with the guys up front and continue to pound on yards, our success is going to be high."
After a turnover on downs on their first offensive possession, Brown's first score capped off a 96-yard, 8-play drive.
"It was huge and we even got to a third and medium or third and manageable on that same drive deep in our own end," said Bevins. "It just goes to show that if our offensive line stays sound and we get Tadyn the football, we can move the ball with ease on a lot of people."
After Brown racked up two more scores in the first half on 21 and 13-yard touchdown runs, the Norsemen would finally find the end zone late in the second quarter after Hesston Johnson hooked up with Dillon Lettow on a six-yard pass, making it 18-7 at the half. The Cardinals' defense also forced three three-and-outs and a turnover on downs.
Things got out of hand quickly in the second half, as after another Norsemen three-and-out, the Cardinals would strike again on a 2-play, 65-yd drive, including a 23-yard touchdown run from Brown.
"One thing we talked about at halftime is that the most important drive of a football game is the first drive of the second half, so if we can set the tone at the start of the second half and continue that through the third quarter and hopefully into the fourth, it's big time for our football team," said Bevins. "To start with a three-and-out and then a two-play drive for a touchdown, you can't draw it up much better."
The Norsemen responded with a gutsy 4th-and-10 call from the Cardinals' 40, and Johnson found Lettow on a deep ball to make it 26-15. However, the Cardinals would post 22 unanswered points, including touchdown runs from Brown and Karson Downey.
"Momentum is always a big thing in sports, and when we get momentum like that -- three touchdowns in a row -- it's really hard to come back from," said Brown. "So, we did really well there and I'm glad we could do that."
Isaac Jones would also step up in the second half snagging two interceptions, the second of which he took back to the house to complete the 22-0 run and make it 48-15 with 1:24 left in the third quarter.
"I tried hiding on his back-hip while playing it, and it worked it, (Johnson) threw the ball so I jumped in front of him and got the snag," said Jones. "I saw one guy to beat, got by him, and then I had about eight guys blocking for me at that point, so it was just score and celebrate."
However, the Cardinals front seven was also feisty in the trenches and had Johnson dancing for his life in the backfield on several occasions, with juniors Jase Wilmes and Levi Spire and senior Ethan McAndrews getting home with a sack apiece.
"(Johnson) is a very elusive guy and he even took a couple plays in the second half where he threw probably three of our defensive linemen on the ground in a matter of five yards, scrambled and picked up 15," said Bevins. "That's hard to stop, so the fact that we corralled him to what we did was nice."
Freshman Noah Harris led the way with eight tackles, while Kaden Kasteel had 6.5 tackles, including 2.5 for loss. As a team, the Cardinals tallied 11 tackles for loss.
Brown would add another touchdown in the fourth quarter, while Johnson would also power it in on a quarterback sneak and the Norsemen picked up a final rushing touchdown with just seconds left, setting the final score of 56-27. The Cardinals' offense also got a solid performance from senior quarterback Wyatt Schmitt who went 8/13 for 95 yards, along with 10 carries for 91 yards. Jones would also contribute 42 receiving yards on three receptions.
With the victory, the Cardinals have now posted over 50 points in their three straight wins and carry some serious momentum into their second-round playoff matchup.
"I think we're hitting a really good stride right now as a football team, not only on offense but defense as well," said Bevins. "So we can just continue to build on that, take the energy into practice, and just keep people moving around and having fun with it, hopefully continues to pay dividends on Friday night."
Check out the full video interview with Brown, Jones, and Coach Bevins below: