(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda volleyball program has played only eight matches in 2021 but already nearly equaled their win total from last year.
The Cardinals are 6-2 under first-year head coach Jess Doyle with victories over Lenox, Creston, Nodaway Valley (twice), West Central Valley and Shenandoah.
"We are feeling great," Coach Doyle said. "The girls have come a long way. The wins are always good. We didn't have many last year."
As the wins pile up for Clarinda, their confidence continues to build.
"They are super excited," she said. "They are super confident when we are up. We weren't very confident after last year, but they are learning a lot about the game this year. I think we are off to a good start."
The Cardinals' success has been behind a balanced offense with five girls averaging over one kill per set: Taylor Cole, Chloe Strait, Paige Millikan, Avery Walter and Skylar Kelley. The Cardinal's diversity makes them versatile behind setter Emmy Allbaugh's 161 kills.
"It's helpful we have those girls," Doyle said. "We can do a lot of different sets and not just find one girl. We can mix it up and keep the other team on their toes. We've found holes on the floor. It's really nice to have."
Sophomore Presley Jobe leads the way with 100 digs. Cole has 75, and Allbaugh owns 64. Millikan leads the team at the net with eight blocks while Strait and Kelley have four each.
The turnaround is well on its way, but Coach Doyle says her team isn't satisfied.
"Our blocking isn't the greatest," she said. "But our defense is always there to back it up. We are really focusing on having a strong defense and being in the right spot at the right time."
The Cardinals return to action on Tuesday night in a triangular with Denison-Schleswig and Kuemper Catholic. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Doyle.