(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda girls tennis team prevailed in several close matches in a 5-0 win over Lewis Central on Tuesday that sent the Cardinals to the Class 1A State Team Tournament.
"We wanted to make it to state," said Clarinda Coach Randy Pullen. "Here we are. It's a great feeling."
"We've been working hard all season for this," said junior Avery Walter. "It means a lot to me."
The state qualification is the latest step in a season filled with promise for the Cardinals, but they still had to earn their way to this point.
"It feels great," said junior Mayson Hartley. "To be undefeated as a team with a pretty young team feels nice."
"Last year, I knew we were good," Pullen said. "We were close. To make this huge leap is great."
For the third consecutive dual, the Cardinals clinched the win before reaching doubles play, but they had to sweat out some tight battles.
Hartley kicked things off with a win over Lewis Central's Lanee Olsen at No. 1 singles after suffering a first-set loss.
"Lanee is a really good player," Hartley said. "I knew she was going to be a hard match. There were some long points."
Walter posted a win over Lewis Central's Addee Murray at No. 3 singles.
"I played until the end," Walter said. "That was really important."
Taylor Cole posted a comfortable win at No. 2 singles. But the Cardinals' clinching matches had some drama, with Brooke Brown and Riley Nothwehr winning their matches in a third-set tiebreak to clinch Clarinda's state tournament ticket.
"We talked yesterday about having the will to win," Pullen said. "You could see the will when matches went to a tiebreak. The will has gotten stronger as the matches have gone, and we've gotten better."
Clarinda is one of the final eight teams remaining in Class 1A. They look to continue their undefeated season later this week when they face Cedar Rapids Xavier in the first round of state at Saydel.
"We have to play our game and be patient," Pullen said. "We know it's going to be tough. We aren't satisfied with just making it to state. We want to win the match."
The dual is currently scheduled for Saturday morning at 9, but Hartley -- a dual-sport standout for Clarinda -- qualified for the Class 2A 800 meter championship 90 minutes later.
Figuring out the logistics of a dual-sport spring is nothing new to Hartley or her leaders at Clarinda. But she is optimistic about a solution that will allow her to participate in tennis and track.
"I hope Xavier lets us switch the time so both can happen," she said. "I really want to do both. Doing two sports has been hard. But to get this far, I want to see what I can do at the state level."
Check out the full interviews with Walter, Hartley and Coach Pullen below.
Clarinda 5 Lewis Central 0
1S (CLAR): Mayson Hartley def. Lanee Olsen (3-6, 6-2, 10-8)
2S (CLAR): Taylor Cole def. Oasis Opheim (6-2, 6-3)
3S (CLAR): Avery Walter def. Addee Murray (6-2, 10-8)
4S (CLAR): Brooke Brown def. Mallory Kjeldgaard (6-2, 5-7, 10-7)
5S (CLAR): Riley Nothwehr def. Alexis Opheim (6-7, 6-4, 10-4)