(Clarinda) -- With much of the schedule in the rearview mirror, Clarinda wrestling is gearing up for the home stretch of the 2022-23 season, which starts with hosting the Hawkeye Ten Conference tournament Saturday.
“There’s been a lot of ups and downs for everyone on the team so far, which is how wrestling season usually works, particularly the month of January,” Clarinda head coach Jared Bevins said. “We’re ready for the conference tournament and start our peaking process here next week.”
Clarinda closed out the regular season with an appearance at the John J. Harris Invitational in Corning. The results didn’t pop off the page for the Cardinals, as they finished 17th as a team with no champions.
While it didn’t necessarily go as planned, the tournament provided useful experience before the postseason gets underway.
“I’m not sure if really anyone we brought over there finished up where they wanted to, but a lot of times you need tournaments like we had to expose yourself a little bit,” Bevins said. “[It’s important] to understand the things you need to work on and why, and the positions you need to try to work more in. That might not be the greatest performance and the best mood for everybody over the weekend, but in the long-run, I think it’s gonna be good for us.”
With no seniors on the roster, Clarinda struggles to fill the lineup card, but the Cardinals are not without an abundance of talent.
Highlighting that talent are a pair of juniors in the upper weight, Karson Downey at 182 pounds and Jase Wilmes at 220.
Downey, who amassed a 32-3 record in the regular season, is ranked No. 5 in Class 2A.
“[Downey] has just gotten better in every position as this season has gone on,” Bevins said. “On bottom, on top, on his feet. He’s shown he can turn really good wrestlers, he’s shown he can get out from really good wrestlers, he’s shown he can take down really good wrestlers. When you can do all those things against good guys, you’re a threat to be wrestling on Saturday night here in a few weeks. I’m really looking forward to seeing what he can do.”
Similarly, Jace Wilmes is ranked No. 6 in Class 2A with a blistering 27-2 record.
“[Wilmes] is giving up a little bit of size at [220], but he hasn’t shied away from anything,” Bevins said. “He’s still looking to get to his scores, he’s still really tough on top and really good when he gets control of a wrist. It’s been really impressive this year the way he’s been able to dominate and turn bigger guys from the top position. If he can keep doing that and keep getting to the legs like he has been lately, he’ll be in good shape.”
Clarinda will host the Hawkeye Ten Tournament Saturday for the first time in 11 years, where it will look to snag some individual hardware amongst a loaded field.
“Not a lot changes right now as far as the methods and how they prepare,” Bevins said. “As long as they’re worried about themselves and they’re doing what they need to prepare for each match, the team score is gonna take care of itself. That’s the case with eight guys like we have or if you have all 14. I think they’ve started to really get a feel for that here since [Christmas] break and we’re ready to take that to the next level and start preparing for tough matches back-to-back-to-back.”
With the district tournament just two weeks away, the Cardinals are looking to stay sharp both physically and mentally in preparation for Iowa wrestling’s most coveted goal: a state tournament appearance.
“The biggest thing this time of year is beating the guys that you’re not supposed to beat,” Bevins said. “Whether it’s somebody you’ve lost to already, or somebody who’s ranked higher, or has a better record, seeded higher in the tournament, whatever it may be. When you come to those matches, be fully prepared to win it. That’s all we’re focused on right now.”
Click below to hear the full interview with Bevins from Friday’s KMA Sports Feature.