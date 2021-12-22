(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda wrestling team is relying on depth and a good mentality in a successful start to the 2021-22 season.
"I think we are off to a pretty strong start," said Coach Jared Bevins. "Once practice got rolling, we started with a good mentality and hard, physical practices. That's shown in our competition."
Their strong mentality has played in their favor, according to Bevins.
"We understand our goals are going to require improvement," he said. "Having those in mind submitted the path we are trying to go down."
The Cardinals have proven to be a stout dual team, tallying wins over Griswold, Maryville, Denison-Schleswig, Lewis Central, Mount Ayr, Shenandoah and Harlan.
"We don't have many weight classes where a guy isn't going to put up a fight," Bevins said. "We're a tough out. We will get some points if you don't have an above-average wrestler on the other side. Our guys are expected to win and get bonus points. That's led to some success."
Their depth has been on display at tournaments, too. The Cardinals won the Coach Riley Invitational in Greenfield on December 4th and finished third the past two weekends at Riverside and Carroll.
"There's a lot of balance in our lineup right now," Bevins said. "We have a lot of guys that are going to be in every match down to the end. When you add that to an aggressive style of wrestling, it shines in tournaments."
Kaden Whipp (106) and Kale Downey (145) are returning state qualifiers for the Cardinals. Whipp has a 15-1 record while Downey is 17-2.
Karson Downey (170), Jase Wilmes (195) and Logan Green (285) have also been stalwarts in the lineup with respective records of 11-5, 15-2 and 15-1, while Michael Mayer (132), Tyler Raybourn (152) and Brayden Notwehr (182) have winning records, too.
"They bring the same consistent wrestler in the room," Bevins said. "If we keep making progress, the sky's the limit."
The Cardinals have the pieces to contend for a Hawkeye Ten title and make their presence known in Des Moines at the state tournament. Bevins hopes his team continues to improve over Christmas break.
"Hopefully, these guys are ready to take it on," he said. "From what I've seen so far, the more we turn it up in the room, the better these guys respond."
Clarinda returns to action on January 4th with a quad against Red Oak, Southwest Valley and St. Albert. Check out the full interview with Coach Bevins below.