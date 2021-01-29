(Clarinda) -- A strong week for the Clarinda wrestling program has Coach Collin Bevins' squad feeling confident heading into Saturday's Hawkeye Ten Tournament.
Last week, the Cardinals went 5-0 in dual action with victories over Southwest Iowa, Missouri Valley, Tri-Center, Atlantic-CAM and Glenwood.
"They were big confidence boosters," Coach Bevins said. "We knew coming in they were going to be tough. It was good for our kids to experience some high-quality duals, wrestle the best in the Hawkeye Ten and expect to win."
The Cardinals carried their strong performances into the 66th Annual John J. Harris Wrestling Tournament, where they finished fourth as a team behind Creston/O-M, Winterset and Missouri Valley. Kale Downey (138) and Crew Howard (220) took home titles for Clarinda.
"Friday was OK in my eyes," Bevins said. "We lost a few matches that we can't afford to lose. Saturday, I think we wrestled really well. Saturday went well. We made up a lot of ground and scored a lot of team points."
As you might expect, their stellar week has given the Cardinals some confidence.
"At the beginning of the year, our guys had the deer in the headlights look with the expectations I had for them and our program," Bevins said. "They're starting to build their confidence and wrestling well. That's what I really wanted to see."
Howard, a senior, has been a monster for the Cardinals at 220 pounds this season. The KMA 152-285 No. 2 Howard is currently 37-1 this season and is looking for another strong February after finishing fourth at last year's Class 2A State Tournament.
"His mentality is just go, go, go," Bevins said. "I've had to pull the reins back on him. Sometimes I have to let him know that overworking is a thing. I love to see it in him. He's got big goals for himself and he's putting in the work every day."
Howard's likely mat room partner -- Logan Green -- is currently 33-8 on the season at 285 pounds in his first year of wrestling at the high school level.
"What really helps him is just being an athletic big guy," Bevins said. "I told him at the beginning of the season that he was going to win a lot of matches because he's going to be a lot more athletic than many of the guys he wrestles. It's just the experience on the mat that he needs to get. I think he's wrestling well. Hopefully, it builds towards the end of the year and into next year."
Downey, a state qualifier last season, has led the lightweights with a 38-6 record and is coming off a strong showing at John J.
"He's just getting a lot more confidence," Bevins said. "Last year, you could tell that he just wasn't real confident in his abilities. He's taken a step up and it's good to see him start to make those strides. I hope they continue to go as we go through February."
Kaden Whipp (106), Michael Mayer (132), Tyler Raybourn (152), Jase Wilmes (182) and Cole Ridnour (195) have also been part of a salty lineup for Coach Bevins' squad.
The Cardinals will now turn their attention to the Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament. The Cardinals are likely to contend for the team title, but Coach Bevins is more concerned about how his team competes. The rest will take care of itself.
"I just want to see us compete," he said. "We've already seen everybody that we are going to see. Just compete every match, wrestle our style and stay active. That's the big thing for me. If you stay active, you are going to be pretty successful."
Trevor Maeder and Steve Baier will have the call of the finals from Saturday's Hawkeye Ten Wrestling Tournament on KMA 960. The complete interview with Coach Bevins can be heard below.