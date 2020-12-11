(Clarinda) -- The Collin Bevins era is off to a swell start for the Clarinda wrestling program.
The Cardinals are 5-0 in dual action and finished second at last week's Coach Riley Invitational at Nodaway Valley.
"I'm feeling pretty good with how the season is going," Coach Bevins said. "The kids are working hard in the room. They are reaping the awards right now. Hopefully, things continue to improve."
Two of Clarinda's five dual victories are over Hawkeye Ten Conference foes -- Lewis Central and Denison-Schleswig. Aside from the fact those wins help his team in the conference standings, Bevins feels those wins are big confidence builders for his young team of 10 freshmen.
"Any type of momentum we can create in the Hawkeye Ten is big for us," he said. "You have to bring it each night. That's the one thing that's exciting, you never know what you are going to get. Our kids look forward to and know what they have to do to prepare for the matches ahead of them. If they keep doing what they are doing, they will be alright."
While the Cardinals have a young lineup, they are led by two savvy veterans -- seniors Crew Howard and Cole Ridnour.
Howard had a dominant junior season, where he went undefeated in the regular season at 220 pounds before finishing fourth in Class 2A.
"His goal is to end the year at the Wells Fargo Arena," Bevins said about Howard. "His mentality that he brings to practice every day, the intensity and leadership that he brings is really bringing those young guys along and developing them well."
As for Ridnour, a district qualifier last year, he is coming off a strong football season and is currently ranked at 182 pounds.
"His offense is unique," Bevins said of Ridnour. "He continues to develop that knowledge on his feet and being able to ride kids on top, which wins matches in February. The sky's the limit for him. I'm excited to see how the season will end up for him."
Junior Kale Downey was a state qualifier last year and has opened the year at 138 pounds.
Freshmen Kaden Whipp, Ayden Sunderman, Karson Downey, Dillan Hunter and Brayden Notwehr have also seen time in the lineup for Coach Bevins' squad while Tyler Raybourn is at 145 pounds and Logan Green recently made the switch from basketball to wrestling at 285 pounds.
The Cardinals' next big test comes Saturday at the talent-laden Riverside Invitational in Oakland. The tournament consists of 16 teams, including three ranked squads and 41 state-ranked wrestlers.
Bevins is hopeful his youthful team won't shy away from the challenges they will face this Saturday.
"I just want to see us compete every match," he said. "That's one thing I've been trying to preach. We don't want to take a backseat to anybody. I don't want to see our kids laying down. We've done a good job of not doing that so far. As the year continues, I think we'll keep doing that and our younger guys will win some close matches."
Trevor Maeder and Steve Baier will have the call of the finals in Oakland on Saturday. Those can be heard on KMA-FM 99.1. The complete interview with Coach Bevins can be heard below.