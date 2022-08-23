(Clarinda) -- After a memorable 2021 season, the Clarinda cross country programs aren't shying away from their aspirations of another special season.
"There's a lot of excitement," Coach Jane Mayer said. "The kids cannot wait to compete. They're looking forward to getting the bugs out and competing."
Last year, the Clarinda girls qualified for state while the boys had a pair of individual qualifiers in Treyton Schaapherder and Kyle Wagoner.
Mayer notes Schaapherder and Wagoner have been key leaders in the offseason festivities.
"They just keep getting stronger and stronger," she said. "And I see the other guys trying to reach their level by working with them. They've been good role models. They're more comfortable to step out of their zone."
Aside from Schaapherder and Wagoner, Taten Eighmy, Rylan Henke, Alex Lihs, Alec Wyman and Grant Barr are also on the varsity roster.
On the girls side, the Cardinals lost only two seniors from last year's team. They also return two-time state medalist Mayson Hartley.
Hartley -- a three-time state qualifier -- finished 13th in 2020 and 11th in 2021. She had a big track season and carries lofty goals into her senior year.
"I think she's ready to go for it," Mayer said. "I've never seen her more determined. I think the track season opened a new door for her. She's anxious to set the bar even higher. She's looking to run at the next level, so she has a lot of things going her way right now."
Raenna Henke, Amelia Hesse, Maya Hunter and Callie King also expect to contribute to the Cardinals' lineup this year.
While last year might have been a surprise to many, this year's success is expected.
"I always want us to do as well as we did and strive to do better," Mayer said. "We're intentional with our workouts. We want to do better than last year. We haven't gone further with what that will be, but we want to improve."
Clarinda opens their season on Tuesday at the Shenandoah Early Bird. Trevor Maeder has reports from that meet (@TrevMaeder96). Check out the full interview with Coach Mayer below.