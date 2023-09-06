(Clarinda) -- Clarinda cross country is off to a fantastic start to the season with a pair of individual championships and a team win under their belt as they prepare for Thursday’s home meet.
“I was really happy with both outings,” Coach Jane Mayer said of Clarinda’s performance at the Glenwood and Shenandoah meets that started their season.
The Clarinda boys won the Shenandoah championship and finished second in Glenwood while the girls were second in Shenandoah and fourth in Glenwood. Meanwhile, Cardinals senior Treyton Schaapherder ran to individual championship wins at both meets.
“His mindset is perfect,” Coach Mayer said of Schaapherder. “He leads by example, and he’s very good with his preparation. From what he eats to how much he sleeps to what practice looks like to what the competition is going to look like. He knows his competitors and knows the times he wants to hit. We constantly talk about things, and we give each other feedback. He knows what he wants to accomplish.”
Junior Kyle Wagoner is the perfect complement to Schaapherder, finishing third in Glenwood and second in Shenandoah.
“It’s like salt and pepper, peanut butter and jelly,” Coach Mayer said. “They are the epitome of what it means to be a teammate. They push each other to the best they can be, and they constantly encourage the entire team to succeed. They lead by example and set the bar high.”
Clarinda also has senior leadership from Grant Barr and Alex Lihs in their varsity lineup while freshmen Hayden Hash and Malcolm Taylor and sophomore Morgan Manes ran in the top seven in Shenandoah. Freshman Creighton Bird was also among the top seven for the Cardinals in Glenwood.
On the girl’s side, junior Raenna Henke is picking up where she left off last season with a strong start to the year. She ran second in both Shenandoah and Glenwood.
“She never disappoints,” Coach Mayer said. “She constantly pushes to reach her limits, but she also has some strong depth behind her.”
In Glenwood, sophomores Riley King and Richlyn Muff and freshmen Elaina Hesse, Alexa Barnes and Charlotte Gerdts were among the top 28 runners. At Shenandoah, they had three in the top nine and added freshman Kylar Downey to their first seven. Coach Mayer says sophomore Maya Hunter has also done a solid job of leading the youthful group.
Both teams appear to be aligned well for a strong performance at Thursday’s home meet, and Coach Mayer says fans and runners will notice a bit of a change with their course.
“I think the course will be pretty fast,” she said. “We’re going to have to be careful to make sure everyone is following the lines, but it is going to be pretty fast with a lot of places for fans to be able to see. And there will be more shade. It was so congested on our last course, and we think it will be good for kids because of the support people will be able to give. It will be a nice opportunity and much easier on the legs than the last course.”
Trevor Maeder will have coverage from the Clarinda meet on Thursday afternoon. Follow him on Twitter @TrevMaeder96. Check out the full audio file interview with Coach Mayer below.