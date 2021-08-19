(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda cross country programs are eagerly awaiting the 2021 season, and rightfully so.
The Cardinals return a strong nucleus on both sides and have been putting in plenty of offseason work.
"We are excited to get started," Coach Jane Mayer said. "I feel like we've had more consistency with training than we had in the past. The kids have put in a lot of hard work and great effort. As a team, we are feeling optimistic."
Their experience, mixed with some promising youth, gives Coach Mayer a lot to be excited about in 2021.
"It looks like the pieces to our puzzle are finally starting to come together," she said. "The kids have a strong desire to be successful. When you enjoy what you are doing, you are going to have success. They build off each other. We put the kids into race simulations. I think that helps kids know how to handle situations better when they come across them."
Junior Mayson Hartley highlights the returners for the Cardinals. Hartley -- a two-time state qualifier -- finished 13th in Class 2A last year, posted a strong track season and seems poised for a brilliant year.
"Each year, she comes to us with specific goals," Mayer said. "She's very determined and deliberate and pushes the pace for everybody all the time."
Senior Ashlynn Eberly is a two-time state qualifier and hopes to return for a third time.
Freshmen Raenna Henke and Callie King posted strong junior high careers and should be immediate contributors.
"She (Henke) is such a strong competitor, and Callie is so consistent," Mayer said. "I think they are going to complement our girls team well."
Mayer notes senior Paige Sunderman and sophomore Amelia Hesse as potential contributors this season.
The Cardinals struggled to field a complete team in 2020 but shouldn't have that issue this season.
"If the girls can show that they are competitive, I think they will surprise themselves," Mayer said.
For the boys, the expectations might be a bit loftier, thanks to a No. 20 ranking in Class 2A by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.
"We've never gone into the season ranked," Mayer said. "That could make the kids up their game a bit more. They want to continue to move forward. The boys as a team would like to get to state."
Seniors Mark Everett, Michael Mayer and Lance Regehr lead the Cardinals lineup. Everett and Mayer are multi-year starters, and Regehr is new to the sport.
However, the most intriguing piece to the lineup is incoming freshman Kyle Wagoner, who was a state champion and runner-up at the junior high level.
"The sky's the limit," Mayer said about Wagoner.
While qualifying for state is the long-term goal, Mayer says one of their first goals is to improve on last year's sixth-place finish at the Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet.
"We want to make the top third," she said. "Getting to the middle was a big deal. Now we want to get higher."
Clarinda's season begins on Thursday with the Shenandoah Early Bird. Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have updates from that meet on Twitter. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Mayer.