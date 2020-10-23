(Jefferson) -- The Clarinda Cardinals 2020 season comes to a conclusion with a 4-5 record after a second loss to Greene County 24-0.
Consistency was the theme for the Rams tonight as they were able to pound the ball on the ground up the middle with Nathan Black leading the team with 38 carries and 185 yards. The Rams were able to score in every quarter and scored on four of their seven total drives in the game. A total of 325 yards.
“When they can run the ball at will it’s like watching a nosebleed that just won’t stop. It’s painful and hard to watch,” head coach Collin Bevins said.
Clarinda was shut down offensively by a stifling Rams defense that gave up only 82 yards on the ground and 43 yards through the air for 125 total yards. The Rams also were able to force Clarinda to turn it over on their first two drives of the game to head into halftime up 10-0.
“You can’t come into a playoff game like this and turn the ball over and expect to win. It’s been our achilles heel all year,” Bevins said.
Clarinda was unable to produce anything on the offensive side of the ball the entire second half and Greene County was able to punch in two touchdowns in the second half, the last coming at the one minute mark in the game to make the final score 24-0. Bevins reflected on his senior class.
“They’ve meant a lot. Since I first got here last year those guys have bought into what we want to do and what we want to accomplish,” Bevins said.
Clarinda ends their 2020 season at 4-5. Greene County will move to 7-2 and await their round of 16 opponent tomorrow. Bevins spoke on the direction of his program.
“Those young guys have bought in since day one and it shows. We have a lot of sophomores and a lot of juniors on the field and I think this thing is going in the right direction and we just need to keep going,” Bevins said.
To hear the full interview with Collin Bevins click below.