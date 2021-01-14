(Clarinda) -- Clarinda kicker Nathan Barnes will continue his football career at the next level with Peru State.
The Cardinals standout signed with the Bobcats earlier this week, making his commitment official.
“I went down for a visit, and they had me come back again to kick in front of the coaches,” Barnes told KMA Sports. “That’s when I got offered.”
Aside from the opportunity to continue kicking at the next level, Barnes said he found a collegiate chance that fit perfectly with what he was looking for.
“It’s in a really good location and close to family,” he said. “They have a really good program for my major, too.”
Barnes, who plans to major in wildlife biology, has been kicking since a young age.
“I started in youth football just doing dropkicks,” he said. “Then in 8th grade, I really started to take kicking seriously.”
Barnes says he feels his range will extend out to over 50 yards in college, but he’s also made a kick at 60 yards during practice.
“I usually try to kick every other day,” he added. “Just to keep my leg strong. I do some stuff on the other days, too. Just try to make every rep meaningful is kind of what I’m trying to do.”
To hear the complete interview with Barnes click the audio file below.