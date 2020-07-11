(Clarinda) -- A very disciplined Cardinal offense has Clarinda moving on in the postseason with a win over Red Oak 11-1.
Clarinda walked to first a total of 10 times in the Class 2A District Baseball first round and kept what has been an odd high school baseball season alive.
“When we are playing good baseball as a team and as an offensive approach we do a good job with plate discipline. Tonight was a good example of that, we were patient and got some good pitches to hit and didn’t miss them. When you can do that successfully you are going to have some chances to score some runs,” head coach Rod Eberly said.
Parker Rock was an example of that plate discipline after finishing the game with a hit and two RBI’s but importantly two walks for his team to create action on the basepaths.
“We hit the ball tonight which is something we haven’t been doing lately, and scoring runs every inning was helpful. If we continue to do that in the playoffs it will help,” Rock said.
Clarinda started off the night strong with two runs in the first and never let off the gas. The Cardinals plated at least one run in every inning. Getting the win on the mound for the Cardinals was Wyatt Schmitt after throwing four innings without allowing a hit and striking out three.
“We gotta find a better way as we keep moving forward here to drive in runs, it’s never easy on the postseason trail,” Eberly said.
For Red Oak they end their season with a 2-11 record. Clarinda will take on Shenandoah on Tuesday in Neola in the Class 2A District Semifinal.
You can view a full video with Eberly and Rock below.