Ty Ratliff
Photo: Facebook (Ty Ratliff)

(KMAland) -- Five KMAland coaches -- including two from the KMAland Triangle -- were honored by the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches on Monday with Coach of the Year honors. 

In Class 1A girls, Riverside's Jared Hoffman was named an At-Large Coach of the Year while Mount Ayr's Brad Elliott was also honored as an at-large choice. 

In Class 2A boys, Shenandoah's Ty Ratliff and Clarinda's Chad Blank were both named IATC At-Large Coaches of the Year. 

Harlan boys coach Sam Brummer was selected in 3A.

View the full list of honorees from the IATC here

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.