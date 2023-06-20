(KMAland) -- Five KMAland coaches -- including two from the KMAland Triangle -- were honored by the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches on Monday with Coach of the Year honors.
In Class 1A girls, Riverside's Jared Hoffman was named an At-Large Coach of the Year while Mount Ayr's Brad Elliott was also honored as an at-large choice.
In Class 2A boys, Shenandoah's Ty Ratliff and Clarinda's Chad Blank were both named IATC At-Large Coaches of the Year.
Harlan boys coach Sam Brummer was selected in 3A.
View the full list of honorees from the IATC here.