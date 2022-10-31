Tadyn Brown, Clarinda

(KMAland) -- Clarinda’s Tadyn Brown and Red Oak’s Dawson Bond received big honors with the release for the Class 2A District All-District Football Teams on Monday.

Brown was named the Offensive MVP while Bond was tabbed as the Defensive MVP. Clarinda assistant football coach Roger Williams was named the district’s Assistant Coach of the Year.

Along with Brown (RB) and Bond (LB), other KMAlanders on the first-team all-district are Red Oak running back Riley Fouts, Clarinda receiver Isaac Jones, Clarinda offensive lineman Bryson Harris, Red Oak offensive lineman Logan Conn, Red Oak defensive lineman Braden Woods, Clarinda defensive lineman Jase Wilmes, Clarinda linebacker Karson Downey and Red Oak defensive back Adam Baier.

Check out the other KMAlanders honored by 2A-8 below:

OL: Eli Vorhies, Clarinda (Second Team Offense)

UT: Chase Roeder, Red Oak (Second Team Offense)

DL: Cole Thornton, Red Oak (Second Team Defense)

DL: Dante Baucom, Red Oak (Second Team Defense)

DL: Ethan McAndrews, Clarinda (Second Team Defense)

LB: Kaden Casteel, Clarinda (Second Team Defense)

DB: Wyatt Schmitt, Clarinda (Second Team Defense)

DB: Jack Kling, Red Oak (Second Team Defense)

P: Braden Woods, Red Oak (Second Team Special Teams)

OL: Jaxon Miers, Clarinda (Honorable Mention)

WR: Adam Johnson, Clarinda (Honorable Mention)

DB: Noah Harris, Clarinda (Honorable Mention)

WR: Levi Wise, Clarinda (Honorable Mention)

LB: Jack Schmadeke, Red Oak (Honorable Mention)

DB: Brandon Hernandez, Red Oak (Honorable Mention)

OL: Nolan Perrien, Red Oak (Honorable Mention)

WR: Landon Couse, Red Oak (Honorable Mention)

DE: Blake Herold, Shenandoah (Honorable Mention)

DL: Ben Labrum, Shenandoah (Honorable Mention)

DB: Jade Spangler, Shenandoah (Honorable Mention)

OL: Ethan Richardson, Shenandoah (Honorable Mention)

