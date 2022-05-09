(Red Oak) -- Clarinda's Nathan Brown and Shenandoah's Andrew Lawrence highlighted a muggy day of district tennis action in Red Oak by qualifying for the Class 1A State Singles Tournament.
"It means a lot," Brown said. "I worked really hard in the offseason training."
"I'm just happy to go back," Lawrence echoed.
Brown and Lawrence staged a three-set thriller in the finals -- their third matchup of the season.
"We know each other well," Lawrence said. "We play together in league. We're pretty close. He knows my game, and I know his game."
Brown ultimately won the rubber match, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.
"He's a really good player," Brown said about Lawrence. "He hits everything back like a backboard. I had to overcome that."
Brown cruised in the first set, but Lawrence kept the match alive with a second set win. Brown regained his composure and calmly claimed the decisive set.
"I hit some line shots, moved him around, got to the net and finished there," Brown said.
Brown's championship outing capped a day that also featured wins over Max DeVries (Red Oak) and Ben Batten (Glenwood) to reach the finals.
Lawrence's path to the finals was a little tougher as he beat Glenwood's Will Getter in the quarterfinals and grinded out a semifinal win over John Reynoldson (Clarke) in two sets.
Lawrence trailed the first set 5-0 before claiming the frame 7-5 and winning the second 6-1.
"I just focused on my game," he said. "I played in the point and never gave up."
Brown and Lawrence will participate in the Class 1A State Singles Tournament in Waterloo on May 24th and May 25th.
"I want to make it to the second day," Brown said. "I'll analyze every player and see what they do."
"I at least want to get one win and maybe place," Lawrence said. "I really wanted this. I'm pretty pumped."
Ballard won the team title thanks to sweeping the state doubles qualifications. Glenwood finished second in the team race, and Shenandoah finished third. The Mustangs and Rams will clash in preliminary substate team action at 10 AM Friday morning.
Check out the full interviews with Lawrence and Brown below.