(Clarinda) -- For the first time in the short history of the KMAland tennis awards, one of the season’s most valuable honors goes to a dynamite pair.
Clarinda seniors Taylor Cole and Mayson Hartley left a major imprint on Clarinda tennis, earning their second state medal in doubles while also leading their team to its best finish in school history.
“It was definitely a long month of May,” Hartley told KMA Sports. “I wouldn’t want anything different. With Taylor and my leadership with the team and leading in doubles, it was really amazing. To compete as a team at the state level was amazing.”
Cole and Hartley rolled to conference and district championships in doubles play, eventually earning a seventh-place medal in the 1A tournament. Meanwhile, they were playing atop a Clarinda lineup that advanced all the way to a state championship dual with eventual champion Columbus Catholic.
“I know me and Mayson were disappointed at state doubles at how we finished,” Cole said, “but I’m so proud of everything we accomplished the last three years. Finishing well at state was a great accomplishment and finishing on the court with her was the greatest thing ever.”
It was a doubles team that was born about six years ago when Cole and Hartley decided to stop playing against one another — in nearly every Little League tournament championship — and team up.
“We were probably 12,” Hartley said. “We played in a tournament with a bunch of high schoolers, and we held our own pretty good.”
“I remember playing a lot of older players, and I was terrified,” Cole said. “We held our own, and I loved it.”
The two often joke that their style of play mimics their best abilities in the other sport they compete in during the spring — track. Mayson is the distance runner while Cole is the sprinter.
“Mayson is definitely one that keeps playing every point out,” Cole said. “I try to have short volleys. We complement each other with both of those.”
Along with their style of play, their ability to connect and communicate as one during the course of a match has been unmatched in KMAland since they first teamed up.
“Our communication is just really good,” Hartley said. “We’ve grown up playing together. We know each other’s shots so well.”
“We talk all the time,” Cole said. “We’re loud and like to chat with each other. Our friendship goes on and off the court.”
It’s a friendship that has stood through some fantastic challenge matches to decide which of the two Clarinda stalwarts will play No. 1 in the Cardinals lineup.
“Every challenge match is so close,” Cole said. “We went to deuce every single point every time we played each other the last 10ish years. Every single match has been in a tiebreaker almost. Our challenge matches the last three years have been mostly the same.”
And so have most of the results when opposing doubles teams have to face this dynamic Clarinda duo.
Hartley and Cole join previous KMAland Girls Tennis Player of the Year winners Jessica Sun (twice) and Nichole Gilbert of Shenandoah and Red Oak’s Sophie Walker. Listen to the full interview with the pair below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2022: Jessica Sun, Shenandoah
2021: Jessica Sun, Shenandoah
2019: Sophie Walker, Red Oak
2018: Nichole Gilbert, Shenandoah