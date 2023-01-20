(Clarinda) -- Clarinda multi-sport star Taylor Cole has decided to play tennis at Morningside in the future.
Cole sealed the decision on Friday, signing to play for the Mustangs.
"It's really exciting for me," Cole said. "Tennis has been a big part of my life. I'm excited I get to play it in college now. I don't know what I would do without sports."
Cole has also played basketball, volleyball and ran track during her time at Clarinda, so she had options at the collegiate level. However, her heart ultimately led her to tennis.
"It was a hard decision between volleyball and tennis," Cole said. "But in the end, tennis is my favorite, so I decided to do that for my next step. Morningside is a good fit for me."
Cole became interested in Morningside over a year ago.
"I contact with the coach," she said. "I went on a visit and loved the facilities. The coach is perfect. The team is perfect. They're getting new facilities and the team is super close."
Cole was a state medalist in doubles action this last year alongside Mayson Hartley. She hopes to continue growing her game this spring.
"I'll be consistent and competitive like I've always been," she said. "I can't wait to play tennis, be a student-athlete and see what the future holds for me."
Cole plans to study radiology technology at Morningside.
Check out the full interview below.