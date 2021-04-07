(Clarinda) -- Clarinda’s dual-sport standout Mayson Hartley is the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week.
Hartley had a pair of strong performances last week, scoring 21 points at the Hawkeye Ten South meet while winning the 3000 and taking runner-up in the 1500.
“It was my first time running the 3000 in high school, so it was really cool to run it and have a decent time,” Hartley told KMA Sports.”
Two days later, Hartley was back in action, but this time she was on the tennis court. She played at No. 1 singles and nabbed an 8-4 win before teaming with fellow sophomore Taylor Cole at No. 1 doubles for an 8-3 win.
“The singles was a pretty tough match at the beginning,” Hartley said. “Our doubles did pretty good, too. (Taylor) is a dual-sport athlete, too. We’ve gotten pretty close in tennis this year, and we’ve gone through the same spring stuff this year. We’re pretty tight.”
Hartley continued her busy tennis schedule last night, going 1-1 in a 5-4 win over Shenandoah. The sophomore lost to Jessica Sun at No. 1 singles but teamed up again with Cole to win at No. 1 doubles.
It might come as a surprise to some that know Hartley’s early-career exploits that she was at the tennis meet rather than the Lady Cardinal Relays. That’s because her primary sport this spring is, in fact, tennis.
“I knew it would be a little easier to run on my own practice-wise,” she said. “That was a factor. And I’ve been playing tennis for a really long time. I wanted to see what I could do this year.”
Hartley says she splits her time between both throughout the week. Tennis rotates with early and late practices, so that allows her to hit both practices on most nights.
“It’s definitely exhausting and has some long nights,” Hartley said. “When tennis is later I go to track and when it’s early I go to tennis and then run on my own after.”
Hear much more from Hartley in Wednesday’s UFR interview linked below.