(Clarinda) -- A day that Clarinda’s Makayla Fichter has long dreamed of became reality on Friday morning.
The Cardinals senior outfielder officially inked with Southeast Community College in Beatrice, Nebraska.
“I worked with my coaches and talked with them a lot about getting set up on some recruiting websites,” Fichter said. “I got in touch with (Head Coach) Jodi DeBoer, and she told me she would be able to offer me a scholarship to play for her.”
In a shortened season, Fichter hit .306/.390/.500 with four doubles, a home run and a team-high 12 RBI for the Cardinals last summer.
“I like that (SECC) gives home vibes,” Fichter said. “It’s a smaller college, and I like that when I went there the teachers and coaches knew a lot of the girls. They were able to talk just like we do in high school. It’s a really close-knit type of culture.”
Fichter says getting a chance to play softball in college is something she’s long dreamed about doing.
“It means a lot,” she said. “It’s really exciting for me. I’ve wanted to play softball for a long time. It’s my favorite sport, and it’s amazing to get a chance to play further. It wasn’t until last year that I actually believed in myself that I could go on to the next level.”
View the complete interview with Fichter from earlier Friday morning below.