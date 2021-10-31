(KMAland) -- Clarinda placed five and Shenandoah and Red Oak had three apiece on the first team of the Class 2A District 8 All-District teams.
The Cardinals landed running back Tadyn Brown, wide receiver Isaac Jones and offensive lineman Ethan Fast on the first team offense while defensive lineman Logan Green and linebacker Drew Brown were picked to the first team defense. Green was also tabbed the district’s Defensive MVP.
Shenandoah wide receiver Brody Cullin, tight end Blake Herold and defensive back Hunter Dukes were all chosen to the first team, and Red Oak offensive lineman Nick Fouts, defensive lineman Luke Sperling and linebacker Dawson Bond were additional first team choices.
On the second team offense, Shenandoah quarterback Nolan Mount, Red Oak running back Riley Fouts, Clarinda offensive lineman Jarod McNeese, Red Oak offensive lineman Logan Conn and Shenandoah offensive lineman Clayton Holben were honored. Red Oak kicker Dawson Bond was also a second-teamer.
Clarinda’s Jase Wilmes (DL), Red Oak’s Braden Woods (DL), Austin Johnson (LB) and Chase Roeder (DB) and Shenandoah’s Morgan Cotten (LB) were all picked to the second team defense. Check out the list of honorable mentions from the three schools below:
Clarinda: Wyatt Schmitt (QB), Eli Vorhies (OL), Grant Jobe (TE), Marshall Durfey (RB)
Red Oak: Landon Couse (WR), Chase Sandholm (DB), Ryan Johnson (WR), Cole Thornton (DL)
Shenandoah: Owen Laughlin (LB), Beau Gardner (LB), Ben Labrum (DL), Logan Dickerson (DL)
View the complete list of honorees in the file below.