(Shenandoah)-- The 2021 Shenandoah Cross Country Meet took place this evening with Clarinda's Mayson Hartley and Lewis Central's Ethan Eichhorn taking home first.
The race this evening for both girls and boys was moved up to a start time of 4:00 due to impending weather.
This didn't bother either champion in the girls or boys race. Hartley finished with a time of 20:37:03, in the girls race, which was more than 13 seconds ahead of second place Madelyn Berglund of Glenwood.
"Today, I thought I ran okay," Hartley said. "The course kind of got messed up right away, but that's alright we roll with the punches. Today, I just wanted to help me team get the best statistics that we could."
Hartley says her team propels her to excellence.
"We definitely push each other as a team. We can get pretty high up there. We're pushing each other everyday. As for myself, I just want to improve my times and that will improve my team."
On the boys' side of things, Ethan Eichhorn finished with a time of 16:27.02 which was ahead of second place Bryant Keller, of Glenwood, who finished 16:38.43. Eichhorn felt Keller's presence throughout the race.
"I didn't feel great throughout the race but I saw Bryant Keller was running a good race, from Glenwood," Eichhorn continued. "He was on me so I knew I had to pick it up a lot. It was a pretty tough race, pretty hot out."
This is the third win of the season for the sophomore Eichhorn.
"It definitely feels good to start winning some," Eichhorn said. "Last year, I thought I was going to win my first race but with a very talented Aidan Booton from TJ (Thomas Jefferson High School) but I got edged out in the last straightaway so it feels really good to get this one today."
You can view the entire results below.