(Clarinda) -- Clarinda senior Mayson Hartley is no stranger to staying busy, especially in the spring.
Hartley has bounced between tennis and track throughout her entire career in Clarinda. As she does it one final time, the Northwest Missouri State track signee appears primed for a memorable finish to her successful prep career.
Hartley pulled one of her patented doubles on Thursday. She opened her day with a pair of wins in Clarinda's tennis dual with Atlantic, then made the 35-minute voyage from Clarinda to Corning for Southwest Valley's meet, where she won the 1500.
"Dual-sporting is not for the weak," Hartley said on Tuesday's Upon Further Review. "It was heart-racing, but I controlled my emotions and ran my race."
On the track, Hartley's best 3000 time is fourth (10:48.27) while her 1500 (4:58.96) is fifth in Class 2A.
"I've done pretty good," she said. "My times can drop a lot more, in my opinion. I've tried to make my endurance stronger in the middle laps, so I can get the times down and try to withstand the other runners in the final laps."
In tennis, Hartley leads a talented Clarinda lineup. The Cardinals were a state qualifier last year and returned everybody to the mix this season.
"I think we're a stronger team than last year," she said. "We're pushing each other way more than we were (last year). After last season ended, we thought we wanted more this season."
Hartley is 6-0 at No. 2 singles. She's also partnered with Taylor Cole for another successful season after the pair qualified for state doubles last year.
"I'm placing the ball more than last year," Hartley said. "I think that's just growing up and being smarter about the game."
Tennis and track have been such a staple of Hartley's fortunate for those at Clarinda who've welcomed her desire to play tennis and run track. It would be a tough decision if she had to choose one.
"I've never thought about it," Hartley said. "I'm glad I've never had to come to that decision."
The fun continues this week for Hartley. The tennis team has a pivotal Hawkeye Ten meeting with Red Oak Tuesday and another conference clash with Harlan on Thursday.
"We just need to play our own game," she said. "We can't use other people's games against us."
Hartley will end the week running at the 113th Drake Relays. She'll run in the 1500 Saturday afternoon at 4:39. Saturday's race is a chance for Hartley to prepare herself for what she hopes is another successful trip to state track, where she has collected four medals, including a runner-up in the 3000 last year.
"Run my race," she said. "I'll be against a lot of amazing athletes. I just want to run my race and see if I can get my times down."
Click below to hear the full interview with Hartley