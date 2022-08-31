Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.