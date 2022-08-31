(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches released their latest state rankings.
The Logan-Magnolia girls are the highest ranked KMAland team, coming in at No. 3 in Class 1A. Lewis Central's Ethan Eichhorn and Sioux City North's Gabe Nash lead the KMAland runners with No. 2 rankings in Class 3A and 4A.
View the full rankings here.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
Ranked Teams: 3. Logan-Magnolia, 5. Woodbine, 14. Central Decatur, 16. Martensdale-St. Marys, 20. St. Albert
5. Madison Sporrer, SO, Logan-Magnolia
13. Stefi Beisswenger, SR, Audubon
18. Addison Murdock, JR, Woodbine
29. Emily Albertsen, SO, IKM-Manning
CLASS 1A BOYS
Ranked Teams: 4. Woodbine, 8. St. Albert, 15. Central Decatur, 19. IKM-Manning
3. Colin Lillie, SR, St. Albert
4. Patrick Heffernan, SR, Boyer Valley
11. Doug Berg, SR, Nodaway Valley
23. Landon Bendgen, JR, Woodbine
24. Vincent Carcamo, SR, Central Decatur
25. Caden Keller, SR, IKM-Manning
26. Ronan Jimenez, SR, Southeast Warren
27. Gunner Wagner, SO, Woodbine
CLASS 2A GIRLS
Ranked Teams: 8. Clarinda
10. Raenna Henke, SO, Clarinda
14. Mayson Hartley, SR, Clarinda
CLASS 2A BOYS
18. Treyton Schaapherder, JR, Clarinda
19. Kyle Wagoner, SO, Clarinda
23. Alex Razee, JR, Shenandoah
CLASS 3A GIRLS
Ranked Teams: 4. Glenwood, 12. Bishop Heelan, 13. Atlantic, 19. Harlan
5. Lindsey Sonderman, SO, Harlan
14. Ava Rush, SR, Atlantic
18. Brooklyn Stanley, JR, Bishop Heelan
22. Scarlett Walsh, SO, Bishop Heelan
25. Madelyn Berglund, SO, Glenwood
30. Maddie Demke, JR, Bishop Heelan
CLASS 3A BOYS
Ranked Teams: 5. Glenwood, 7. Lewis Central
2. Ethan Eichhorn, JR, Lewis Central
10. Kade Diercks, JR, Lewis Central
11. Andrew Smith, JR, Glenwood
12. Bryant Keller, JR, Glenwood
28. Trace Obbink, JR, LeMars
CLASS 4A BOYS
Ranked Teams: 14. Sioux City North
2. Gabe Nash, SR, Sioux City North
3. Natnael Kifle, JR, Sioux City North