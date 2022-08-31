Raenna Henke

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches released their latest state rankings. 

The Logan-Magnolia girls are the highest ranked KMAland team, coming in at No. 3 in Class 1A. Lewis Central's Ethan Eichhorn and Sioux City North's Gabe Nash lead the KMAland runners with No. 2 rankings in Class 3A and 4A. 

CLASS 1A GIRLS

Ranked Teams: 3. Logan-Magnolia, 5. Woodbine, 14. Central Decatur, 16. Martensdale-St. Marys, 20. St. Albert

5. Madison Sporrer, SO, Logan-Magnolia

13. Stefi Beisswenger, SR, Audubon

18. Addison Murdock, JR, Woodbine

29. Emily Albertsen, SO, IKM-Manning

CLASS 1A BOYS 

Ranked Teams: 4. Woodbine, 8. St. Albert, 15. Central Decatur, 19. IKM-Manning

3. Colin Lillie, SR, St. Albert

4. Patrick Heffernan, SR, Boyer Valley

11. Doug Berg, SR, Nodaway Valley

23. Landon Bendgen, JR, Woodbine

24. Vincent Carcamo, SR, Central Decatur 

25. Caden Keller, SR, IKM-Manning

26. Ronan Jimenez, SR, Southeast Warren

27. Gunner Wagner, SO, Woodbine

CLASS 2A GIRLS 

Ranked Teams: 8. Clarinda 

10. Raenna Henke, SO, Clarinda

14. Mayson Hartley, SR, Clarinda

CLASS 2A BOYS

18. Treyton Schaapherder, JR, Clarinda

19. Kyle Wagoner, SO, Clarinda

23. Alex Razee, JR, Shenandoah

CLASS 3A GIRLS 

Ranked Teams: 4. Glenwood, 12. Bishop Heelan, 13. Atlantic, 19. Harlan

5. Lindsey Sonderman, SO, Harlan

14. Ava Rush, SR, Atlantic

18. Brooklyn Stanley, JR, Bishop Heelan

22. Scarlett Walsh, SO, Bishop Heelan

25. Madelyn Berglund, SO, Glenwood 

30. Maddie Demke, JR, Bishop Heelan

CLASS 3A BOYS 

Ranked Teams: 5. Glenwood, 7. Lewis Central

2. Ethan Eichhorn, JR, Lewis Central

10. Kade Diercks, JR, Lewis Central

11. Andrew Smith, JR, Glenwood

12. Bryant Keller, JR, Glenwood

28. Trace Obbink, JR, LeMars

CLASS 4A BOYS

Ranked Teams: 14. Sioux City North

2. Gabe Nash, SR, Sioux City North

3. Natnael Kifle, JR, Sioux City North

