(Clarinda) -- Clarinda senior Crew Howard made his college decision official on Monday. The two-time state wrestling medalist will take his talents to the University of Nebraska-Kearney, where he will wrestle for Missouri Valley alum Dalton Jensen.
"It means a lot to finally get this done," Howard said about his college decision. "It's a good feeling."
Before Howard could choose what college he would attend, he had to pick a sport. He heavily considered offers in football before deciding on wrestling.
"It was tough," he said. "I still really like football, but I've always been a better wrestler. It's the sport I started doing first. I just love it."
Howard is the latest KMAland grappler to take their talents to Kearney. Former Clarinda standout JJ Clark wrestled for the Lopers. Glenwood alum Matt Malcom won a national title at UNK. And fellow seniors Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) and Jackson Kinsella (Creston/O-M) have also committed to UNK.
"It's a great team as well," Howard said. "They are coming off a runner-up finish. It's a good group of dudes."
While the trajectory of Howard's career skyrocketed, he knew his path to wrestling in college would not be easy, so he took a blue-collar approach.
"I knew I had to put in a lot of work to get to this point," he said. "You just gotta keep working to get better every day. I'm just going to put in my time and try to get better every day. I think my best wrestling is ahead of me."
The complete interview from Howard's signing can be viewed below.