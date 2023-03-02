(Clarinda) -- Clarinda standout Ally Johnson was ready to leave bowling behind and focus on school. However, some interest from Columbia College pushed her to reconsider.
“I wasn’t really sure if bowling was something I wanted to keep doing,” Johnson told KMA Sports. “I kind of just decided that if it was something that came to me I might look into it, but I had pretty much decided where I was going to go.”
Columbia College head coach Damon Helgevold reached out to Clarinda head coach Ashley Woods with interest in Johnson. Once the ball started rolling, bowling was once again back in Johnson’s life.
“I went for a visit, and I really liked the campus,” Johnson said. “They have a great nursing program, and I really liked the team. So, that’s what I decided to do.”
Johnson’s abilities and results speak for themselves, earning multiple trips to the state bowling tournament while playing a key role in the Cardinals’ two runner-up finishes the past two seasons.
“Part of me just wanted to go to college and experience something new and try something new,” Johnson said. “But then there’s always that part of you that’s like, well, I want to keep doing it. It’s something I enjoy. I saw myself improving a lot in the last four years, and I wanted to see where four more years would take me.”
Johnson says she is hardly a finished a product and is excited to keep working during the offseason to prepare herself for the next level.
“I think right now my goal is to keep working over the summer and work on the small things,” she said. “Whether that be picking up a spare or just throwing the ball better. I think if I can keep working on those small things it’s going to add up to big differences in the next four years.”
Columbia College is in Columbia, Missouri and competes in the NAIA’s American Midwest Conference. Listen to the full interview with Johnson below.