(Clarinda) -- Clarinda track & field star Isaac Jones found the perfect fit just 35 miles south of his hometown.
Jones -- a one-time state champion in the high jump and two-time runner-up in the long jump -- signed with Northwest Missouri State on Thursday.
"This is a day every kid looks to," Jones said. "I'm proud of how it came together. My coaches encouraged me throughout my career. Without them, I'd be nothing. They have a piece of this. I'm proud."
Jones had plenty of options but ultimately chose the Bearcats.
"I was just looking for a place that wanted me for me and not me for the number," he said. "Northwest has great coaches. We had that (at Clarinda), and that's what I'm chasing at Northwest."
Jones bonded well with Bearcat head coach Brandon Masters. That played a major factor in his commitment.
"He's a good coach," Jones said. "He wanted me for me."
Jones -- a multi-sport athlete at Clarinda -- is open to the idea of also playing football or basketball at Northwest.
"I really want to dual-sport," he said. "If it doesn't work out, it doesn't."
Jones hopes he can build off the remarkable showings he had in Clarinda.
"It's a fresh start," he said. "It's a new chapter I'm excited to start writing."
Jones plans to study graphic design at Northwest. View the full interview below.