(Clarinda) -- Clarinda junior Isaac Jones had highs and lows during the 2022 track season.
But his highs were the highest of highs among KMAlanders, earning him the inaugural KMAland Boys Field Athlete of the Year Award.
Jones entered the year as the defending Class 2A high jump champion. While he failed to repeat that honor, his performances throughout the season were deserving. And he did so while nursing a broken foot sustained during basketball season.
"Not a lot of people knew," Jones said about his injury. "I felt like it added to the story after the year. I came in four weeks later than everyone else and couldn't run in as many events as I wanted to, so I did what I did best. Jones gave the long jump a try for the first time this season and had immediate success.
"After winning the state title (in the high jump), I was into it and thought I could go somewhere," he said. "I told (Coach Chad) Blank that I really wanted to try long jump. He put me in it, and it worked out well."
The approach to both jumps are different, but that didn't seem to bother Jones.
"We usually go from high jump to long jump," Jones said. "When you go to the long jump, you start to jump up. That shortens your distance. I feel like I figured out where I could jump high and then go jump long."
Jones posted a season-best leap of 6-08 in the high jump and 22-06.25 in the long jump. Those leaps ranked first and second in the KMAland Track & Field Leaderboard.
"I stuck to what I did best and let it happen," Jones said. "I didn't force things. There were times things didn't go the best, but I used that as motivation."
His motivation was evident at the Class 2A State Meet. Jones failed to qualify for state in the high jump, but made up for it in the long jump. He made the most of that opportunity and took second in Class 2A with a leap of 22-04.75.
He tied Hinton's Beau DeRocher for the best jump in Class 2A, but DeRocher won the tiebreaker.
"I had to show people what I could do," Jones said. "The first jump, I was trying to get on the board. After that, I tried to improve my distance and technique. I had a good one, but it scratched."
Jones says he entered his venture into the long jump with uncertainty.
"I didn't know what I was getting myself into," he said. "But I wanted to improve every time I went out there to be better than last time."
It likely helped having some friendly competition with teammate Tadyn Brown. Brown finished sixth in Class 2A and led KMAland with a season-best jump of 23-02.75.
"It's fun," Jones said. "He gets a good jump. I want to get a better one. It doesn't get any better than that. We've helped each other a lot."
Jones and Brown have been vital cogs in the rejuvenation of the Cardinals program under Coach Chad Blank. They've grown accustomed to being busy at state and have claimed third-place finishes at the last two Hawkeye Ten Conference Meets.
"We're always talking about how we're not the Clarinda we used to be," he said. "We want to be up there with the Harlan and Lewis Centrals. We are turning things around."
Jones' disappointing end to his high jump season and his runner-up medal in the long jump has him aiming high for his senior season.
"I want to be the best in the state in both events," he said.
Check out the full interview with Jones below.