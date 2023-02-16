(Clarinda) -- Clarinda sprinter Nathan King is set to sign with Concordia to run track at the next level.
“I’ve kind of just kept tabs on the college for awhile now,” King told KMA Sports. “I took a visit there last fall, and I kind of just loved the campus. I loved everything about it.”
King said that he found Concordia when Clarinda head coach Chad Blank asked if he would have any interest in taking his talents to the next level.
“That kind of led to me getting (Concordia head coach Matt Beisel’s) number, and we got to talking,” King said. “He made an offer, and we kind of decided on some terms. Here we are.”
King says the more and more he got to know about the Concordia program, the more he knew that it was a right fit for him.
“I really just love the way that program is set up,” he said. “It’s a very family type oriented program. They really want the team and the students to be connected together and to get to know each other.”
With the decision out of the way, King says there is plenty to be thankful for as he looks towards the future.
“I’m extremely thankful for all the people that have helped me achieve this dream and help me get where I’m at,” King said. “My parents have been extremely supportive all the way. Blank and (assistant coach Sage Lloyd) have been extremely supportive and helped me put together workouts year-round to make sure I’m staying on top of my stuff. And my family and my friends (have helped).”
Listen to much more with King on his college decision below.