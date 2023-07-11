(KMAland) -- Five softball athletes were honored with a unanimous First Team All-Hawkeye Ten Conference selection on Tuesday night.
Atlantic’s Riley Wood, Clarinda’s Jerzee Knight and Kaylah Degase, Creston’s Nevaeh Randall and Allison Koontz of Glenwood all were unanimous picks on the first team. Other first team honors went to Atlantic’s Ava Rush and Lila Wiederstein, Creston’s Daile Keeler, Jersey Foote and Ava Adamson, Glenwood’s Sarah Kolle, Kuemper Catholic’s Kaci Peter, Lewis Central’s Avery Heller, Shenandoah’s Jenna Burdorf and St. Albert’s Kiera Hochstein and Alexis Narmi.
Clarinda’s Ryplee Sunderman and Lylly Merril, Shenandoah’s Lynnae Green and Red Oak’s Jaydin Lindsay were second team honorees. Honorable mention honors also went to Clarinda’s Brynn Isaacson, Red Oak’s Tymberlee Bentley and Merced Ramirez and Shenandoah’s Caroline Rogers and Kylie Foutch.
Check out all other second team and honorable mention picks in the PDF below.
