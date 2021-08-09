(Clarinda) -- Clarinda senior Paige Millikan's love for track has led her to a successful career. Now it has also led her to the college level.
The Class of 2022 Mount Marty commit made her decision official by signing last week and joined Upon Further Review on Monday to discuss the commitment.
"Ever since I was little, I've heard people talk about playing sports in college," Millikan said.
Millikan -- the daughter of former University of Nebraska football standout Todd Millikan -- says her love for running dates back to her early years.
"I remember being little and my dad introducing me to running," she said. "I fell in love with running and learned I was pretty good at sprints. Training with my parents was fun."
She looked at other schools but said Mount Marty was always her top choice.
"My dad wanted me to try a couple of camps," she said. "I did some sessions with the coach, and I fell in love with the campus."
Her interactions with Mount Marty head coach Randy Fischer impressed Millikan.
"He made a huge impression on me," she said. "He told me about his culture and plans for me. I loved it."
Millikan committed to the Lancers despite interest from Buena Vista and Morningside.
"I had my heart set on Mount Marty," she said about the Yankton, South Dakota-based school. "They are so tight-knit. It seemed perfect for me."
Millikan qualified for state in four events last season, doing so individually in the 100, 400 and long jump. She also made her presence known in the relays during her high school career, where she teamed with Faith Espinosa, Aly Meier and Maddie Sunderman to qualify for state in the 4x100. She hopes to continue the relay success in college.
"I think relays are going to be a big part of what I'm going to do," she said. "Hopefully, contributing to something bigger than me will be what I do. I want to be on an All-American relay. I think setting bigger PRs will be my biggest challenge, and that's what I want to do."
With her college decision behind her, Millikan says the focus heading into her senior season is concluding her prep career on a high note.
"I'm not going to be stressed or worried about colleges," she said. "I want to take a relay to state and qualify for state in the individual events I qualified in last year. I want us to take a big group of girls to state. We had a big group last year. It would be so much more fun to have a way bigger group."
Millikan plans to study business at Mount Marty. Click below to hear the full interview.