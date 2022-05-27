(Clarinda) -- Jake Lord is excited and ready to take on his new roles at Clarinda.
The Stanton activities director and coach was announced as Clarinda’s new activities director and dean of students earlier this week. On Friday, he joined KMA’s Upon Further Review to talk about the process that led him to this point.
“Earlier this year, in August, I started my master’s program at Northwest Missouri State,” Lord said. “It was with the anticipation of someday, down the road, being a full-time AD or some type of administrative role. I kind of decided that’s where I wanted my career to go.”
Lord says he interviewed for a few openings earlier this spring, but when the Clarinda job came open following the resignation of H.T. Adams after one year, he found the opportunity to be appealing.
“Just having been in Southwest Iowa the last five years, through the great resource of KMA, I’m able to keep up with all the schools in the area,” Lord said. “I had seen kind of a trend upward in Clarinda. I know they have a great mix of young coaches and coaches with some great experience. You look at some of the success just in the last year and getting to talk to some of the coaches and community members, it really made it appealing for me.”
Lord, who began his education career at Stanton five years ago, is excited to get to work in Clarinda.
“The relationship piece is so big for me,” he said. “Kind of just come in and see the system they have in place and get a feel for what has worked. Maybe get some ideas from staff members, coaches and community members on some things they’d like to see gradually change. I’m not one to just come in and turn everything over. I’m more come alongside and figure it out as a team.”
While the excitement level for the new job is high, Lord says the relationships and opportunities he found in Stanton the last five years was tough to leave.
“I just can’t say enough about the community and school,” he said. “It’s just an incredible place. It’s a great community with great people. I’m blessed to have been here the last five years with the opportunities that have been presented to me professionally. There’s no way I’m at where I am without them.”
Listen to much more with Lord in the full interview from Friday’s UFR below.