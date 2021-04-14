(Clarinda) -- The reigning KMAland Girls Bowler of the Year will take her talents to the collegiate level. Clarinda's Madi Pulliam took the next step in her incredible, inspiring bowling career by signing with Hastings College on Wednesday.
"It means a lot," Pulliam said. "I'm excited to continue bowling and keep the career going."
Pulliam's path to Hastings is one of adversity and perseverance.
She was diagnosed with osteosarcoma — a type of bone cancer that begins in the cells that form bones -- in 2019. Pulliam's biggest triumph came in December 2019 when she finished her final round of chemo.
The commitment to Hastings did not seem possible two years ago, but Pulliam put together a state-qualifying performance this past season.
"I never thought I'd bowl again," she said. "But here I am. I'm excited."
When determining what college to attend, Pulliam wanted to stay close to home. She found that 157-miles away at Hastings and the Broncos, under coach CK Moore.
"I didn't want to get anywhere too big or too far," she said. "The coach was very nice."
As she anticipates bowling in college, Pulliam feels her best bowling is still ahead of her.
"I learn something new every time I bowl," she said. "I feel like I'm going to learn a lot more and be better at this game."
Pulliam admits there are some nerves with bowling collegiately.
"I'm nervous," she said. "I know nobody there. The goal is to bowl with the varsity team. I'm going to bowl all summer and meet with the coach every other week.
A full interview from Pulliam's signing can be found below.