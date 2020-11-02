Cole Ridnour

(KMAland) -- Clarinda’s Cole Ridnour has been named the Class 2A District 9 Defensive MVP.

Ridnour is also one of six first-team all-district selections for the Cardinals, including running back Tadyn Brown, wide receiver Michael Shull, offensive lineman Crew Howard and kicker Nathan Barnes.

Barnes is also a first-team selection at punter while defensive lineman Logan Green and Ridnour — a linebacker — were also picked to the first team. 

Shenandoah’s Blake Herold, Avery Martin and Cain Lorimor were also named first-team all-district at tight end, defensive line and linebacker, respectively. 

District champion Atlantic also had a bevy of honors, including Mike McDermott as Co-Head Coach of the Year and Lee Saathoff as Assistant Coach of the Year. Bodie Johnson (RB), Colin Mullenix (WR), Gunner Kirchhoff (OL), Cael Pulido (DL), Brendan Atkinson (LB), Grant Sturm (DB) and Joe Weaver (DB) nabbed first-team honors for the Trojans.

View the list of second team and honorable mention picks below:

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE 

QB: Garrett McLaren, Atlantic

RB: Korey Parrott, Atlantic

RB: Morgan Cotten, Shenandoah

WR: Issac Jones, Clarinda

OL: Devin McKay, Atlantic

OL: Payton Fewson, Atlantic

TE: Garrett Reynolds, Atlantic

K: Lane Nelson, Atlantic

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE 

DL: Colton Tasto, Atlantic

DL: Jarod McNeese, Clarinda

LB: Ethan Fast, Clarinda

LB: Dawson Bond, Red Oak

DB: Zane Vance, Atlantic

HONORABLE MENTION 

OL: Drew Newell, Atlantic

QB: Wyatt Schmitt, Clarinda

LB: Carter Larson, Clarinda

OL: Jase Wilmes, Clarinda

OL: Nick Fouts, Red Oak

DB: Ryan Johnson, Red Oak

DB: Chase Sandholm, Red Oak

RB: Riley Fouts, RB

OL: Clayton Holben, Shenandoah

QB: Zayne Zwickel, Shenandoah

LB: Logan Dickerson, LB

A complete list of honorees can be viewed here

