(KMAland) -- Clarinda’s Cole Ridnour has been named the Class 2A District 9 Defensive MVP.
Ridnour is also one of six first-team all-district selections for the Cardinals, including running back Tadyn Brown, wide receiver Michael Shull, offensive lineman Crew Howard and kicker Nathan Barnes.
Barnes is also a first-team selection at punter while defensive lineman Logan Green and Ridnour — a linebacker — were also picked to the first team.
Shenandoah’s Blake Herold, Avery Martin and Cain Lorimor were also named first-team all-district at tight end, defensive line and linebacker, respectively.
District champion Atlantic also had a bevy of honors, including Mike McDermott as Co-Head Coach of the Year and Lee Saathoff as Assistant Coach of the Year. Bodie Johnson (RB), Colin Mullenix (WR), Gunner Kirchhoff (OL), Cael Pulido (DL), Brendan Atkinson (LB), Grant Sturm (DB) and Joe Weaver (DB) nabbed first-team honors for the Trojans.
View the list of second team and honorable mention picks below:
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Garrett McLaren, Atlantic
RB: Korey Parrott, Atlantic
RB: Morgan Cotten, Shenandoah
WR: Issac Jones, Clarinda
OL: Devin McKay, Atlantic
OL: Payton Fewson, Atlantic
TE: Garrett Reynolds, Atlantic
K: Lane Nelson, Atlantic
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL: Colton Tasto, Atlantic
DL: Jarod McNeese, Clarinda
LB: Ethan Fast, Clarinda
LB: Dawson Bond, Red Oak
DB: Zane Vance, Atlantic
HONORABLE MENTION
OL: Drew Newell, Atlantic
QB: Wyatt Schmitt, Clarinda
LB: Carter Larson, Clarinda
OL: Jase Wilmes, Clarinda
OL: Nick Fouts, Red Oak
DB: Ryan Johnson, Red Oak
DB: Chase Sandholm, Red Oak
RB: Riley Fouts, RB
OL: Clayton Holben, Shenandoah
QB: Zayne Zwickel, Shenandoah
LB: Logan Dickerson, LB
A complete list of honorees can be viewed here.