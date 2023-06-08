(KMAland) -- For the second consecutive year, the best season in program history has earned Clarinda girls tennis coach Randy Pullen the KMAland Tennis Coach of the Year.
Pullen's team entered the year with high expectations and lived up to those this year with a state runner-up finish in Class 1A.
The Cardinals went undefeated in regular-season dual play and cruised to the 1A championship.
"We had a great conference with great coaches," Coach Pullen said. "To do this shows you the strength of our program. I'm proud of our team and what I've done. Without good players, you're not going to be a good coach."
The Cardinals had lofty expectations this year after returning every contributor from last year's state tournament team.
"We made sure we took each match seriously," he said. "We didn't let our heads get too big. Our goal was to make it to the final four. Our practices were good. We worked hard. The girls had a great attitude throughout the season. You don't always get the opportunity to have so many strong players in a program."
Clarinda won seven of their 10 regular-season duals by 9-0 scores and only had one decided by two matches or less -- an early 5-4 win over Lewis Central.
The Cardinals cruised to the state tournament with 5-0 wins over Atlantic, Shenandoah and Lewis Central. Their quarterfinal battle with Spirit Lake was one of their toughest tests, but they found a way to win 5-4.
"Toughness," Pullen said. "We didn't have a close match. When we competed against Spirit Lake, we were tested."
They got another test in the semifinals, finishing strong to beat Central DeWitt 5-4.
"It shows you how tough they got to be," Pullen said. "They all stepped up in those tough matches."
Their season ultimately fell one spot shy of a state champion -- losing at the hands of perennial power Columbus Catholic, but the Cardinals left that match pleased with their performance.
"We could have just shown up," Pullen said about the finals. "But that wasn't the case. We didn't fold. We came to compete."
This year's squad had three seniors: Mayson Hartley, Taylor Cole and Avery Walter. However, they return three starters, and the recent success has sparked excitement throughout the town.
"We have a summer league," Pullen said. "We have 12 girls in it. That keeps the interest alive. The courts are busy. We have some talented freshmen and sophomores that could help us. They know what to expect."
Hear the full interview with Coach Pullen below.