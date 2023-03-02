(Clarinda) -- It didn't happen overnight, but the Clarinda bowling program has proven to be an annual contender.
Clarinda has seen plenty of success in its first five years, highlighted by back-to-back state runner-up finishes from the girls program. Their rise has rightfully earned head coach Ashley Woods the 2023 KMAland Bowling Coach of the Year.
The girls program again made noise at the state tournament, ousting St. Albert in the first round and Camanche in the semifinals. They ultimately fell one pin shy of a title, losing to Maquoketa in five games.
"The girls did some big things," Coach Woods said. "We finished the season undefeated and took home another runner-up. I'll be honest, that's a little more upsetting than last year's, but we're still super proud."
Another stellar season was hopeful after last year's breakthrough campaign.
"I knew we had the potential to do well," Woods said. "We definitely lived up to expectations and probably exceeded them. We didn't have great numbers, but they were good enough to get the W everyday."
Woods didn't win this award solely on the success of the girls program. The boys program also showed promise. They also reached state, but lost in the quarterfinals.
The success of the bowling program is gratifying to Woods, who -- along with her husband Josh -- has played a pivotal role in Clarinda's youth program and the launch of a high school program in the 2018-19 season.
"We've been around the youth program," Woods said. "I knew there was potential. Once we got going, we would have some big numbers. When they added high school bowling, our youth numbers doubled. I knew big things would happen quickly."
Woods credits Dave Nowakowski -- who runs the youth program -- as a staple of the program's rise.
"These are kids that we started with when our daughter started bowling with," Woods said. "It's been fun to watch them grow from little kids with 35 averages to state runners-up. It's awesome. We watched these kids spend years put in the work. They're a hard-working group. They want to be successful."
If the last two years of success at the high school level and the health of the youth program is any indication, Clarinda should contend for years to come at the state bowling scene.
"The girls program expects to go right back to the state tournament, be in the situation they were in this year and finish with the state championship," Woods said. "It's a possibility. There's no reason they shouldn't be back."
Woods joins fellow Hawkeye Ten coaches Mike Klusman (St. Albert) and Darin Pease (Shenandoah) as recipients of this award.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Woods.