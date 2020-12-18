(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's versatile Teya Stickler will continue her volleyball career at Midland College next year.
"It means a lot to me," Stickler said moments after making it official. "It means I can continue to play volleyball and make a new family."
Stickler tells KMA Sports that she was persistent about playing volleyball at the next level, which ultimately led her to Midland.
"I really put myself out there and sent coaches highlights," Stickler said. "They reached out and I'm very thankful there."
Midland was also appealing to Stickler because of its feel.
"The community and volleyball team there are super family-like," she said.
Stickler was primarily a setter for the Cardinals, but she did dabble some with hitting. However, she hopes to focus on setting in college.
"I really want to try to get better at setting, so I can help the team out," she said.
The Warriors, led by Coach Paul Giesselmann, were 10-8 in 2020.
Stickler will be joined in Fremont by former KMAlander Sam Christiansen (AL). The complete interview with Stickler can be viewed below.