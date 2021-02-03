(Clarinda) -- Clarinda senior Maddie Sunderman officially signed with Buena Vista to continue her cheer career on Tuesday.
“I had no intention of going to cheer whatsoever going into the school year,” Sunderman told KMA Sports. “Early in September, I was forced to quarantine due to COVID and missed the first two games. I remember sitting at home and missed it so much.”
It’s a turnabout for Sunderman, who didn’t get into cheer until two years ago when one of her friends begged her to give it a shot.
“I love it,” she said. “I picked up on it very quick, and it really became one of my favorite things to do.”
Sunderman then went looking for a school, and she found the perfect fit in Buena Vista.
“The school is awesome,” Sunderman said. “I pretty much knew from the moment I walked on campus that I wanted to go there. It’s very welcoming, and I got a very good vibe. I was very comfortable, they have a good program for what I want to go into and the cheer program is awesome there.”
