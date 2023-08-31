(Clarinda) -- Clarinda baseball star Creighton Tuzzio will take his talents to Iowa Western Community College.
He hopes that turns that into a Division I opportunity.
Tuzzio announced his commitment to the Reivers on Tuesday.
"I knew going into my freshmen year that I wanted to play baseball for as long as I could play," Tuzzio said. "I began putting in the extra work to give myself a chance at the next level. About nine months ago, colleges started talking to me, and I received some offers."
Iowa Western was among the schools that offered Tuzzio, and he was hooked once the Reivers came into the mix.
"I went on a visit, and it was hard to turn down what they offered," Tuzzio said. "They win a lot and send a lot of guys to Division I schools. Their facilities are great, and I felt right at home. They checked out all the boxes."
Tuzzio chose Iowa Western over offers from Central Missouri and a handful of junior colleges.
"It just came down to the fact that Iowa Western provides me the opportunity to play at the highest level," Tuzzio said. "I think I can reach that goal."
Tuzzio threw 34 1/3 innings for the Cardinals last season with a 4.28 ERA and 50 strikeouts. His 6-foot-7 frame likely presents plenty of upside for him at the college level.
"A lot of college coaches think I can pack on some muscle,a and my velo will jump if they get me in a college weight room," Tuzzio said. "I've already got some off-speed stuff that translates to the college level. With the projectability of my frame, the sky's the limit for me."
While Tuzzio is excited about the opportunity to play at Iowa Western, he's not satisfied.
"It feels great, but my goal hasn't been fulfilled," he said. "I'm just going to continue to grind and see how far I can take this thing."
Tuzzio is the 17th known KMAlander to make a college decision in the Class of 2024. Hear the full interview with Tuzzio below.