(Clarinda) -- Clarinda student Lily Weinreich recently ventured 5,600 miles away from home to wrestle. When she boarded the plane to return from Stara Zagora, Bulgaria, she left as a world champion.
Weinreich -- a seventh grader at Clarinda -- went to Bulgaria with many of her teammates from The Best Wrestler Wrestling Club -- which is run by former Lewis Central wrestler Georgi Ivanov
"It was exciting," Weinreich said. "It was really different. I had a mixture of feelings. I was scared, nervous and didn't know what to expect."
Weinreich's feelings are understandable. She was traveling over 5,000 miles from her hometown, wrestling girls from a different part of the world and wrestling a style -- freestyle -- she had never wrestled before.
Weinreich claimed the 15u Dinko Pietrov International championship. Her stellar tournament earned her the Girls Most Outstanding Wrestler Award.
"I practiced a lot of freestyle up to that point," she said. "It's different, but not a whole lot different. Not giving up takedowns and taking other people down is a big part of it. (I did) lots of training."
Weinreich proved herself among some of the top girls wrestlers in the world.
"I beat a girl in my semifinals that won the Republican Championships in Bulgaria," she said. "That's like their nationals. I just tried to get my points and get my setups. I had never seen these girls wrestle."
Weinreich never expected her young wrestling career to reach these heights when she started wrestling.
"It started off with me just watching my brother wrestle at tournaments," she said. "I tried a tournament, and I liked it. I thought it was just going to be another sport. I've grown a lot in the past few years. Training with (The Best Wrestler) makes me feel like the best. They've helped me get a lot better."
There's no telling the heights Weinreich's career could take her by the time it's over. She's planning to stay busy this spring and summer.
"I have Team Iowa next weekend," she said. "And I want to travel nationally to bigger tournaments."
