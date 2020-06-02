(Clarinda) -- The Williams family tradition is continuing in 2020. Clarinda’s Cooper Williams is joining his sister’s path to Fort Scott Community College to compete in rodeo.
In 2018, Cooper’s older sister Joslynn signed with Fort Scott for rodeo.
“She really liked it,” Cooper Williams said. “I’ve been down there and roped at the college a few times. I really liked the coaches. They have nice stalls and a nice indoor facility to practice in.”
Fort Scott is happy to have the family connection with Williams, who won steer wrestling and placed third in calf roping at the Iowa high school state meet.
“I’ve rode horses all my life,” he said. “About sixth or seventh grade, we really started (competing). I was hooked on it ever since I was little.”
Williams, who also figures to continue to compete in team roping at the next level, says he’s not a finished product.
“Practice is a big thing. You don’t get better by sitting inside all day, and I’ve improved so much in calf roping. I started steer wrestling in July of last year, and here I am now.”
