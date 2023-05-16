(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's Alec Wyman feels his best running days are ahead.
If he's right, those days will happen at Iowa Central. Wyman -- a sprinter and mid-distance runner for the Cardinals -- recently committed to the Tritons.
"It's been a dream since eighth grade," Wyman said about his commitment. "Junior year, I had to deal with some stress fractures. That destroyed my hopes of running collegiately. But I've built back the ability to feel confident competing at the next level."
Wyman visited Iowa Central for academic purposes last year. He liked the campus so much he went again and focused on the athletic programs.
"I loved the campus and academic side," he said. "I loved what the coaches said and their resume. I continued contact with the coaches. They felt caring. The athletes and coaches seemed very close."
The Tritons' track and cross country programs have been a model of consistency under Coach Dee Brown. That intrigued Wyman.
"Success is so much fun," Wyman said. "At Clarinda, Coach (Chad) Blank and (assistant coach Sage) Lloyd have built up the program. I would love to continue having success."
Wyman chose Iowa Central over interest from Indian Hills.
"It just didn't feel the same as Iowa Central," he said. "When I took that visit to Iowa Central, I was hooked."
Wyman has been versatile this year. That versatility will likely carry over to his first year at Iowa Central.
"I don't know what Coach Brown wants me to run," he said. "I think we'll have a conversation after the high school season is over."
Wyman feels his days at Iowa Central could be the best of his track career.
"I haven't reached my potential yet," he said. "I'm feeling the healthiest I've ever felt. This summer's training will play a big factor. I'm excited to see what that can do for me. They're always competing for national championships. I'd love to be a part of that team in whatever I can do."
Click below to hear the full interview with Wyman.