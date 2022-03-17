(KMAland) -- Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and Keegan Murray and Ochai Agbaji of Kansas have been named First Team All-Americans by the USBWA.
Clark is joined on the women’s first team by Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, Michigan’s Naz Hillmon, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard and NaLyssa Smith of Baylor. Iowa State’s Ashley Joens and Ayoka Lee of Kansas State were tabbed to the second team.
Murray and Agbaji are on the men’s first team alongside Kofi Cockburn of Illinois, Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis and Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe. View the men’s team linked here and the women’s team linked here.