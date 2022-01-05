(KMAland) -- A trio of regional college basketball stars were named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25.
Those selections were Iowa's Caitlin Clark, Iowa State's Ashley Joens and Kansas State's Ayoka Lee.
Clark currently ranks fourth in the nation in points per game (24.2) and assists (6.8). She also contributes 7.1 rebounds per contest.
Lee ranks third nationally in points per game (24.4) and blocks (3.9) while Joens contributes 20.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
View the full list of the Midseason Top 25 here.