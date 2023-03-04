(KMAland) -- Iowa's Caitlin Clark and Iowa State's Ashley Joens are on the Wooden Award ballot.
Aliyah Boston (South Carolina), Cameron Brink (Stanford), Aaliyah Edwards (UConn), Mackenzie Holmes (Indiana), Haley Jones (Stanford), Elizabeth Kitley (Virginia Tech), Ta'Niya Latson (Florida State), Olivia Miles (Notre Dame), Diamond Miller (Maryland), Aneesah Morrow (DePaul), Alissa Pili (Utah), Maddy Siegrist (Villanova) and Hailey Van Lith (Louisville) are also on the ballot.
The finalists will be announced on March 29th.