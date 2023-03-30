(KMAland) -- Iowa's Caitlin Clark and Iowa State's Ashley Joens were named All-Americans by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association on Thursday.
Joens and Clark were joined by Aliyah Boston (South Carolina), Cameron Brink (Stanford), Mackenzie Holmes (Indiana), Elizabeth Kitley (Virginia Tech), Diamond Miller (Maryland), Alissa Pilli (Utah), Angel Reese (LSU) and Maddy Siegrist (Villanova).
Monika Czinano (Iowa) and Taiyanna Jackson (Kansas) were honorable mentions.
