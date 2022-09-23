(Shenandoah) -- It was dominance in every facet of the game for Clarke as they cruised to a 94-0 Class 2A District 8 win over Shenandoah.
Whether it was an explosive offensive play, stifling defense, or capitalizing on special teams' errors, the Clarke Indians (4-1) had fortune fall their way as they played spoiler to the Shenandoah Mustangs (2-3) homecoming game.
"We played hard all night, and I never apologize for playing hard but our kids are classy," said Clarke Head Coach Sean Quinlan. "With the weather... I told them this week 'we have to have good ball security' and we didn't turn the ball over which helped us tremendously. And unfortunately, Shenandoah did turn it over so that was really the difference -- the turnovers."
The Indians would start quickly as the Mustangs coughed up the football on the first play from scrimmage, and two plays later, running back Shay Matthews powered in from two yards out for the first score. Things wouldn't slow either, as Clarke would drop 42 first-quarter points.
"Everybody's doing what Clarinda did which is putting eight or nine guys in the box and we saw Shenandoah do the same thing," said Quinlan. "So what we did, they had nine guys in the box, so we're going to seal you and get outside. And when they came up on that 3rd and inches, I said 'let's go deep.' And that was our first touchdown the hitch and go when we went deep on them."
Efficiency was the key for Clarke and capitalizing off of turnovers as quarterback Jack Cooley bounced back from a six-interception performance last week and tossed three first-quarter touchdowns, two of which included 54 and 36-yarders that hit wideout Jesus Vega in stride.
"We've been doing that since pee wee football and me and him have grown really close and we have a really good connection," said Cooley. "If I'm ever in doubt, I just throw it up to Jesus (Vega). He's my guy."
"This is his second year in the offense and we've given him a good offense that he feels comfortable with," said Quinlan. "He is grace under fire, he stays above the emotion, and so he bounced back this week."
Cooley would be pulled out during the second quarter, and his night finished at 4/5 for 145 yards, along with his three touchdowns after hooking up with Brock Watson.
Additionally, the Indians were missing star running back and linebacker K.J. Fry. However, sophomore Drake Moore answered the call and would also find pay dirt in the first quarter.
"Drake's just a hard north and south runner, he's not going to give you any fancy stuff," said Quinlan. "He's a tough kid and you just tell him what to do and he does it as hard as he can."
Moore would end up leading the Indians' 196-yard rushing performance with 57 yards ahead of eight other ball carriers. Austin Gonseth capped off the wild first quarter with a pick-six with under a minute in the quarter.
That would be just the beginning for the Clarke defense as the Mustangs ended the night with 10 turnovers, seven of which came on offense and three on special teams. Additionally, the Indians defensive line forced at least seven tackles for loss on the night, including a sack from Logan O'Hair.
"Our defense has given up four points a game all year, and I think they gave up two first downs tonight and one of them was on a penalty," said Quinlan. "We're going to come hard and we're going to play downhill."
"We've got Cole (White) on one edge and then Shawn (McAffe), and then Cole (Binning) at nose guard -- he just blows by anybody he comes across," said Cooley. "Those guys spend a lot of time in the weight room and it's really showing."
On their way to a 381-yard performance, Garrett Diehl came in to toss two touchdown passes in the second quarter to Watson and tight end Cole White totaling 45 yards, and Nate Saucedo out of the wildcat shifted his way to a 16-yard touchdown run to wrap up the first half at 70-0.
"All of our guys we preach about 'it doesn't matter who you are if you're coming, we've got to keep the foot down on the gas pedal," said Cooley. "Our backups I think can play just as hard as our starters and for 22 guys, I think our depth is pretty good."
In the second half, Turnovers on kick-offs and an interception set up short yardage situations for Clarke. Mason Fry broke off a 35-yard run early in the third, Oscar Castro nailed a 40-yard field goal, and Saucedo picked up his second rushing touchdown from seven yards out. Brock Nall tallied the night's final score and second defensive touchdown on a pick-six off of Shenandoah's Logan Twyman.
Clarke would hold Shenandoah to -7 total yards of offense, including forcing Jayden Dickerson to -13 rushing yards, while Cole Scamman finished 2/11 for 16 yards and three interceptions.
For Clarke, they look to carry their momentum into their homecoming matchup with Des Moines Christian, who is coming off a 19-13 win over Red Oak. Meanwhile, Shenandoah will look to bounce back against Clarinda next week, who suffered a 42-13 loss to Greene County.
You can check out video interviews with Head Coach Sean Quinlan, Jack Cooley, Austin Gonseth, and Drake Moore below: