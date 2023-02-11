(Osceola) -- The Clarke girl's basketball team rode a solid halftime lead and late-game defense to keep their postseason alive and defeat Shenandoah 58-44.
After a back-and-forth first half, the Indians (16-6) locked down defensively in the second half to advance to the second round of action in the Class 3A Region 5 bracket and bring a close to the Fillies' (10-12) season.
"I thought our effort was outstanding tonight," said Clarke Head Coach Dan Schmidt. "We played like the athletes we are, which sometimes isn't the case, but I felt like we really came out and played like the athletes we can be tonight."
The Indians got strong performances from multiple players, but the highlight was senior Josey Dunbar, who tallied 18 points on the night, along with nine rebounds and racked up five steals.
"I had some times where I couldn't finish at the basket but even when you can't finish you've just got to fight through it and keep telling yourself to get the next one," said Dunbar. "Even if you don't get that shot, you can play some really good defense, get a steal, and get down to the other side of the floor."
"I can not be more proud of (Dunbar)," said Schmidt. "She has really committed to the offseason process and is in the gym every day. She's a heck of an athlete."
However, Dunbar wasn't alone in double figures, as Alissa Harvey and Victoria Harvey posted 19 and 11 points, respectively.
"I think the best part of our team is it can be anyone any given night -- we've had four or five different players score in the 20s throughout the season," said Schmidt. "Just being able to spread the ball around is huge for us."
Clarke came out of the gate hot and posted the first eight points of the game before an 11-4 run in favor of Shenandoah, as Lannae Green started to come to life, closed out the first quarter with just a 12-11 lead for Clarke. It would then be an exchange of runs in the second early as Clarke posted another 8-0 run before the Fillies responded with nine unanswered to knot the game back up at 20.
"The first half was just a game of runs -- I felt like we started strong, then they came back strong, we came back, and then they went strong again," said Schmidt. "Luckily, we got the ball last so to speak and it was nice to get some confidence going into the third quarter."
The Indians got the final burst in the first half as they would get the final 11 points before heading to the locker rooms with a 31-20 lead, before leading by as much as 15 early in the third quarter.
"Whenever we're going on runs or the other team is going on a run and we can't make a shot, we just relax, reset, run a play, and get back on it," said Dunbar. "We even play more aggressive defense so we can get out of the little hole that we put ourselves in."
Chloe Denton started the second half with a big three-pointer, but the Fillies would only be able to post nine more points in the quarter as Clarke's defense clamped down and extended their lead slightly to 44-32 after three. The Indians then held the Fillies scoreless through nearly the first 3:00 minutes of the final quarter and held Green to just four second-half points.
"We were able to contain (Green), and she's obviously a great player and was a huge part of the scouting report," said Schmidt. "I thought Josey Dunbar did a great job (guarding her)."
Additionally, some clutch free throws and a late three-pointer from Victoria Henry sealed the deal for Clarke. Madisyn McCoy also chipped in with six points for Clarke, while Lynnae Green finished the night with a double-double for Shenandoah, leading the way with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Kassidy Stephens also tallied 11 points for the Fillies.
The Indians now travel to Des Moines Christian on Wednesday, who are coming off a tight 42-39 win over Van Meter.
"Anytime you win, you feel good," said Schmidt. "Our program hasn't had a postseason win in a while so I think the confidence is really high and we're just ready to play."
Meanwhile, for Shenandoah, their season comes to a close, and now look ahead to next year.
"We've got fantastic kids, so we're just talking about making a plan of how we can get better," said Shenandoah Head Coach Jon Weinrich. "We've got to get more comfortable with the ball and score a little bit more. Seeing the ball go through the hoop builds confidence, so the more times they can do that in the offseason, the more it'll happen next season."
You can hear the full interviews with Dunbar, Schmidt, and Weinrich below: