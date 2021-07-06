(Osceola) -- Emma Bolton hit a walk-off grand slam and tossed a five-inning perfect game to send Clarke past Shenandoah, 10-0, in a Class 3A Region 3 First Round softball meeting on Tuesday.
The Indians (15-11) scored a run in the first, two more in the second and one in the third to stake Bolton to a 4-0 advantage. In the fifth, Bolton capped her brilliant performance with a two-out walk-off grand slam.
Prior to her slam, Bolton efficiently worked her way through the Shenandoah order, garnering seven strikeouts, six groundouts and two pop outs.
“We had a game plan of going up to the plate and swinging early,” Shenandoah coach Aaron Burdorf said. “That kind of fell through. That girl is really good on the mound. She throws a lot of strikes, and we got ourselves in a hole.”
Shenandoah freshman Jenna Burdorf kept Clarke’s bats at a minimum through four innings, working out of jams without allowing a big rally. Burdorf stranded the bases loaded in the first and second and then one each in the third and fourth.
While the Fillies attempted to pitch around Bolton, they had nowhere to put her in the final inning, and Bolton smashed her 10th home run of the year.
“We threw a couple change ups to her (in the first inning) and got her to pop out,” Coach Burdorf said. “Then at the end, you’re left with no choice. Can you walk her and give up one? Or just let her hit? We chose to let her hit, and she hit one over the fence. Kudos to her.”
Shenandoah’s youthful team loses just catcher Macee Blank and shortstop Sidda Rodewald, finishing with a 5-27 record.
“Those two girls put in a lot of time and effort,” Coach Burdorf said. “Sidda has played about everywhere on the field. She’s never missed an extra or volunteer practice. Macee puts in the extra time with the pitchers. Both are fun kids to be around and made the mood light all season long.”
Returning with Burdorf is the rest of the lineup, including 8th grade cleanup hitter Lynnae Green, the entire outfield and two other infield regulars. The contributors were largely a group of freshmen and juniors, which should allow for some high expectations next summer.
“Five and whatever we were this year is not going to be acceptable next year,” Burdorf added. “We did a lot of learning in games this season. We didn’t look at the scoreboard. We just looked at the situations and said, ‘How do we get better?’
“These girls, every time I’m talking to them, they have their eyes on me, and they have their chins up. Win or lose, we had a fun summer.”
Clarke will travel to South Central Conference rival Albia on Friday for a regional semifinal. Albia won both meetings with the Indians this season. View the complete video interview with Coach Burdorf below.